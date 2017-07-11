Boxing

Mayweather-McGregor fight moved to larger arena, Big3 championship bumped

Dan Gartland
38 minutes ago

The Floyd Mayweather-Conor McGregor fight is bumping the Big3 championship from the T-Mobile Arena, the 3-on-3 basketball league announced Tuesday

The Big3 had already booked the arena before the megafight was announced, forcing Mayweather Promotions and UFC to tentatively schedule the bout for the older and smaller MGM Grand Garden Arena, though UFC president Dana White maintained that it would be held at T-Mobile Arena. The MGM arena will now play host to the Big3 final and the fight will be at T-Mobile Arena. 

Terms were not disclosed but the basketball league said it reached a promotional and financial agreement with Mayweather Promotions, UFC and MGM Resorts. Big3 co-founders Ice Cube and Jeff Kwatinetz said in a statement that the fight promoters made “a generous offer that we could not refuse.”

The MGM arena is 22 years older than T-Mobile Arena and has 3,000 fewer seats for boxing matches.

