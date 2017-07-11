Boxing

The best moments of the Mayweather vs. McGregor press conference

1:29 | Boxing
Evander Holyfield: I have no interest watching Floyd Mayweather fight Conor McGregor
Chris Chavez
2 hours ago

Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather began their four-city press tour on Tuesday afternoon in Los Angeles. 

The fight will take place Aug. 26 in Las Vegas. The fight will be contested at 154 pounds.

Mayweather, 40, retired from boxing after his last fight in September 2015. McGregor, 28, is 21–3 in UFC fights, with his most recent fight coming in November against Eddie Alvarez. McGregor boxed as a youth and relies significantly on his striking in MMA fights. He has won eight of his last 11 UFC fights by punch.

Here's what we learned from Tuesday afternoon's press conference in Los Angeles:

• We know this fight is going to be more of a circus and a show but it's crazy that the press conference opened with a performance by Aloe Blacc, the guy who made that song from the Beats by Dre commercials.

• The stare down between Mayweather and McGregor went on for more than a minute. Mayweather didn't move and kept a straight face while McGregor did some talking and dancing. It was evident that none of McGregor's taunts were working on him.

• An all-access series will begin on July 28 on Showtime.

• Fans booed every mention of Mayweather and appeared to be pro-McGregor.

• "I'm gonna knock him out inside four rounds. Mark my words"

• McGregor: This isn't a true fight. It wouldn't even take one round.

• McGregor was wearing a suit with pinstripes that say "F--k you"

• McGregor: No one has done this s--t before. No MMA guy has crossed over like this. You've gotta give me that.

• Mayweather: "I don't care if it's a ring or an Octagon. Put me in and I'll kick ass." McGregor chirped back and said that McGregor does care.

• Mayweather showed off his 100 million check from the Pacquiao fight. Mayweather said to McGregor: "I'm the IRS and I'm gonna tax your ass."

• Mayweather: If you want eight ounce gloves, let's put eight ounce gloves on. If you want four ounce gloves on, let's put four ounce gloves on. Don't fool the public.

The next stop on the press tour will be Toronto on Wednesday afternoon.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters