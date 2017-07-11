Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather began their four-city press tour on Tuesday afternoon in Los Angeles.

The fight will take place Aug. 26 in Las Vegas. The fight will be contested at 154 pounds.

Mayweather, 40, retired from boxing after his last fight in September 2015. McGregor, 28, is 21–3 in UFC fights, with his most recent fight coming in November against Eddie Alvarez. McGregor boxed as a youth and relies significantly on his striking in MMA fights. He has won eight of his last 11 UFC fights by punch.

Here's what we learned from Tuesday afternoon's press conference in Los Angeles:

• We know this fight is going to be more of a circus and a show but it's crazy that the press conference opened with a performance by Aloe Blacc, the guy who made that song from the Beats by Dre commercials.

• The stare down between Mayweather and McGregor went on for more than a minute. Mayweather didn't move and kept a straight face while McGregor did some talking and dancing. It was evident that none of McGregor's taunts were working on him.

Conor's doing some dancing pic.twitter.com/ixRgbQiT3o — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) July 11, 2017

• An all-access series will begin on July 28 on Showtime.

• Fans booed every mention of Mayweather and appeared to be pro-McGregor.

• "I'm gonna knock him out inside four rounds. Mark my words"

Conor McGregor: "He...is...F---ED. There's no other way about it." pic.twitter.com/tGs6xeg4pc — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) July 11, 2017

• McGregor: This isn't a true fight. It wouldn't even take one round.

• McGregor was wearing a suit with pinstripes that say "F--k you"

• McGregor: No one has done this s--t before. No MMA guy has crossed over like this. You've gotta give me that.

• Mayweather: "I don't care if it's a ring or an Octagon. Put me in and I'll kick ass." McGregor chirped back and said that McGregor does care.

• Mayweather showed off his 100 million check from the Pacquiao fight. Mayweather said to McGregor: "I'm the IRS and I'm gonna tax your ass."

Floyd Mayweather pulls out a large check, and Conor McGregor responds with a joke about owing money to the IRS pic.twitter.com/m8MTDSw1bR — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) July 11, 2017

• Mayweather: If you want eight ounce gloves, let's put eight ounce gloves on. If you want four ounce gloves on, let's put four ounce gloves on. Don't fool the public.

'Sit quiet you little b----h' 😮 pic.twitter.com/b7miqC8sr4 — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) July 11, 2017

The next stop on the press tour will be Toronto on Wednesday afternoon.