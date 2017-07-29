Boxing

Unbeaten Mikey Garcia Defeats Adrien Broner in 12-Round Decision

Mike Tyson: Conor McGregor Is 'Going To Get Killed' Boxing Floyd Mayweather
Tim Kiernan
2 hours ago

The undefeated Mikey Garcia bested Adrien Broner in a 12-round decision in Saturday night’s main event at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

Garcia was the slight favorite heading into this bout with Broner and proved deserving of the edge tonight. In his first fight at 140 pounds, Garcia handled Broner with relative ease over the course of 12 rounds, landing solid flurries to the head and body and remaining aggressive throughout all 12 rounds.

With the win tonight, Garcia improves his undefeated record to 37-0, and proves that he is capable of fighting in his fourth different weight class.

Broner falls to 33-3 with the loss to Garcia, and will have to keep fighting if he wants any chance to return to the level of stardom he once seemed destined to reach.

One of boxing’s most promising talents, Garcia will likely look to parlay this big-name victory over Broner into more high profile fights in the future. 

