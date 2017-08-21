Boxing

What is Conor McGregor's net worth?

Throughout the press tour for the upcoming Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather fight, Floyd Mayweather took some shots at Conor McGregor for not earning as much money as him. How much does Conor McGregor make?

McGregor earned an estimated $27 million from fight earnings in 2016-17 and was ranked No. 24 on Forbes' list of highest paid athletes. This year, McGregor was tied on the list with Real Madrid's Gareth Bale but was ahead of another soccer star like Zlatan Ibrahimovic. Cristiano Ronaldo was No. 1 on the list with $93 million in earnings.

Forbes reports that McGregor earned about $27 million between UFC 202's victory over Nate Diaz and then UFC 205's win over Eddie Alvarez. Both fights were the best-selling UFC pay-per-view events. The success of those fights is what allowed him to move up from No. 85 on the Forbes list (when he earned $18 million) and into the top 25.

McGregor netted $7 million from endorsement deals with Anhueser-Busch InBev, Budweiser, Beats Electronics and more. He is represented by Audie Attar of Paradigm Sports Management.

Mayweather is expected to earn about $100 million for the upcoming fight. McGregor is expected to earn less than Mayweather but still in the nine figure range.

