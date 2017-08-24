These athletes are raking in the most endorsement money

Floyd Mayweather says that New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady texted him before this weekend's fight against Conor McGregor at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

“That’s a close friend of mine,” Mayweather told ESPN's Sal Paolantonio. “Tom Brady’s a very, very close friend. An unbelievable guy with unbelievable talent.”

"He's a great guy." he added. "He actually texted me yesterday...We have a cool friendship. He texted and asked me 'How's everything going?' And I texted him back, 'Everything is cool. How are you doing? How's the family?' He said, 'Everything is going A-OK."

Brady was in attendance when Mayweather defeated Manny Pacquiao in the May 2015 match. Brady also sat next to Donald Trump at Mayweather's fight against Arturo Gatti in 2005.