How old is Floyd Mayweather?

Floyd Mayweather has decided to come out of retirement to fight Conor McGregor on Aug. 26 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Mayweather has been fighting professionally since 1996 but has not competed since 2015. At 40 years old, he is 11 years older than McGregor.

Mayweather was born on February 24, 1977 in Grand Rapids, Mich.

He celebrated his 40th birthday earlier in the year with a huge birthday party that included Siberian tigers and a guest list that featured Justin Bieber, Mariah Carey, The Game, Adrien Broner, Terrell Owens, Fat Joe and others.

As an amateur, he won three national Golden Gloves and an Olympic bronze medal in Atlanta before turning professional in 1996. He has a 49–0 record as a professional boxer and reportedly earned $27 million last season. He is expected to make a lot more money due to this year's megafight.