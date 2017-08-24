Boxing

How old is Floyd Mayweather?

1:06 | Boxing
Mayweather vs. McGregor: Will Added Weight Help or Hurt Conor?
Chris Chavez
an hour ago

Floyd Mayweather has decided to come out of retirement to fight Conor McGregor on Aug. 26 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Mayweather has been fighting professionally since 1996 but has not competed since 2015. At 40 years old, he is 11 years older than McGregor.

Mayweather was born on February 24, 1977 in Grand Rapids, Mich.

He celebrated his 40th birthday earlier in the year with a huge birthday party that included Siberian tigers and a guest list that featured Justin Bieber, Mariah Carey, The Game, Adrien Broner, Terrell Owens, Fat Joe and others.

As an amateur, he won three national Golden Gloves and an Olympic bronze medal in Atlanta before turning professional in 1996. He has a 49–0 record as a professional boxer and reportedly earned $27 million last season. He is expected to make a lot more money due to this year's megafight.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters