Jeremy Woo
3 hours ago

How tall is Floyd Mayweather? As we consider the tale of the tape for Saturday’s fight between Mayweather and Conor McGregor at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, his size may indeed come into play.

Mayweather stands 5'8" with a reach of 72".

On the other hand, his opponent McGregor stands 5'9" with a reach of 74".

The two men are well-matched physically and should make for a compelling bout—unless Mayweather is too technically sound for McGregor, who doesn't really have boxing experience. Mayweather, on the other hand, is undefeated over his career. 

Saturday night's main event will begin around 11 p.m. ET. 

