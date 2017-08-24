Bets of Over $1 Million Placed on Floyd Mayweather in Vegas

The biggest bets for the Aug. 26 fight between Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor have been placed in Las Vegas, according to David Purdum of ESPN.

The MGM sportsbook took a $1 million bet on Floyd Mayweather on Thursday at -550 odds, according to ESPN. The bet would net around $182,000 in profits. Purdum adds that because of this bet, Mayweather's odds shifted to -600 at the MGM.

Additionally, a $1.2 million bet was made in favor of the undefeated Mayweather at -500 odds at William Hill's Nevada sportsbook, according to ESPN. That bet would payout $240,000.

So far, although 76 percent of the money bet on the fight has been for Mayweather at the Westgate SuperBook, McGregor has 12 times as many bets placed in his favor, according to ESPN.

Mayweather is the favorite going into Saturday's bout, but there are plenty of other prop bets to look into that would make betting on Mayweather much more lucrative.