There is mounting concern for the well-being of UFC star Conor McGregor leading up to his Saturday fight with Floyd Mayweather as some veteran ringside doctors believe McGregor's health could be in jeopardy in the bout against the skilled former welterweight champion.

The Association of Ringside Physicians is arguing that McGregor has no business being in the ring with Mayweather, who has never lost in 49 professional fights.

“We were very surprised this bout was even sanctioned and was going to be permitted to carry on,” Association of Ringside Physicians Larry Lovelace said to the New York Times. “The thing I really fear, truly fear, is that somebody’s going to get really hurt in this upcoming fight.”

The Nevada State Athletic Commission sanctioned the fight after McGregor received his boxing license in the state. There is no title on the line, with this being Mayweather's first fight since September 2015 and McGregor's first boxing match, period.

"If you’re going to take the position that Conor has never had an amateur or professional fight, then I’m not going to change your mind,” Bob Bennett, the executive director of the commission said. “If you look at him today versus Floyd Mayweather, Conor is the taller, longer, stronger, more powerful opponent. He’s also a southpaw, which makes it a little more difficult for a conventional fighter. He’s 12 years younger than Floyd."

The bout will be fought at a catchweight of 154 pounds and both fighters will wear eight-ounce gloves, despite opposition from the Association of Ringside Physicians, who believe the lighter gloves will inflict more punishment.

There also has been rumors that the fight was approved to boost ticket sales.

“As a regulator, I take offense to the fact that we’re approving this fight for fiduciary reasons,” Bennett said. “That’s totally unfair, and it’s simply not true.”