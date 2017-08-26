These athletes are raking in the most endorsement money

The megafight between former welterweight boxing champion Floyd Mayweather and UFC star Conor McGregor is set to take place on Aug. 26 from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The matchup will be fought at 154 pounds, and both fighters are going to wearing eight ounce gloves.

For those wanting to see the fight in person, most tickets services will cost fans a minimum of $1,200 to get in the door. That's if you're lucky.

If you don't want to shell out that kind of cash, the fight will be available in the United States via Showtime boxing pay-per-view. The fight will have live-streaming through multiple devices.

It will cost $99.95 for high-definition and $89.95 for standard definition.

Of course if you don't want to shell out money to watch, you can follow along with SI.com.

Here's how to watch the big fight between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor.

How to watch

Time: 11 p.m. ET

TV: Showtime Pay-Per-View

Live stream: Showtime PPV online