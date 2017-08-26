Boxing

How Much Does it Cost to Watch Mayweather vs. McGregor?

1:23 | Boxing
How Much Patience Will Conor McGregor Have in Boxing Ring?
Scooby Axson
27 minutes ago

Saturday's megafight between former welterweight world boxing champion Floyd Mayweather and UFC star Conor McGregor is already the most betted on boxing event in history and the receipts from the match could break records as well.

The fight will be available in the United States on Showtime boxing pay-per-view.

The fight can be live streamed through multiple devices. It will cost $99.95 for high-definition and $89.95 for standard definition. You can live stream through Showtime PPV online.

Those fans that are cheap and just want to watch some free boxing, they can catch the non pay-per-view undercard, which will be aired by Fox Sports in the U.S, starting at 7 p.m. ET, with a pre-fight show starting an hour earlier.

