Boxing

Gervonta Davis’s Cookie Monster Robe Was the Highlight of the McGregor-Mayweather Undercard

1:45 | Boxing
Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather: A Timeline of the Big Fight
Dan Gartland
an hour ago

The Gervonta Davis-Francisco Fonseca fight went off at about the same time the McGregor-Mayweather main event was supposed to start, but Davis’s ring gear made it all worth it. 

Davis, a 22-year-old from Baltimore, entered the ring in a robe that looked more like a Halloween costume. 

Getty Images

The best part is, even though he ditched the top with the Cookie Monster collar, Davis’s shorts that he actually wore during the fight had the same fuzzy trim. 

Getty Images

Davis went on to win by knockout, so he didn’t even need bonus points for style. 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters