The Gervonta Davis-Francisco Fonseca fight went off at about the same time the McGregor-Mayweather main event was supposed to start, but Davis’s ring gear made it all worth it.

Davis, a 22-year-old from Baltimore, entered the ring in a robe that looked more like a Halloween costume.

Getty Images

boxing boxing boxing starts with B pic.twitter.com/lV0vQkMI2o — Jeremy Woo (@JeremyWoo) August 27, 2017

The Cookie Monster had to shave most of his fur off to make weight for this match — "TBONE" O'Sullivan (@Bro_Pair) August 27, 2017

Davis looks a little tired, like he was up last night murdering Cookie Monster for his skin — Grey Johnson (@BoxrecGrey) August 27, 2017

The best part is, even though he ditched the top with the Cookie Monster collar, Davis’s shorts that he actually wore during the fight had the same fuzzy trim.

Getty Images

Davis went on to win by knockout, so he didn’t even need bonus points for style.