Watch: Conor McGregor Enters to Fight Floyd Mayweather
Conor McGregor walked out for Saturday night’s fight against Floyd Mayweather draped in the Irish flag, staring down the camera as he prepared for his boxing debut.
McGregor walked out with his UFC title belt donning white gloves, shorts and shoes as he prepared to attempt a massive upset over Mayweather.
ONE TIME CONOR ONE TIME pic.twitter.com/rThsp6w8gE— Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) August 27, 2017
The fight began with remarkable levels of hype, with T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas playing host. A brief TV delay preceded the bout after pockets of viewers around the country experienced pay-per-view issues.
Mayweather, 40 enters the fight with a remarkable, undefeated career mark of 49–0 (26 by knockout). McGregor, 29, is making his debut in the ring after a decorated UFC career in which he went 21–3.