Boxing

Watch: Conor McGregor Enters to Fight Floyd Mayweather

1:45 | Boxing
Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather: A Timeline of the Big Fight
Jeremy Woo
12 minutes ago

Conor McGregor walked out for Saturday night’s fight against Floyd Mayweather draped in the Irish flag, staring down the camera as he prepared for his boxing debut.

McGregor walked out with his UFC title belt donning white gloves, shorts and shoes as he prepared to attempt a massive upset over Mayweather.

The fight began with remarkable levels of hype, with T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas playing host. A brief TV delay preceded the bout after pockets of viewers around the country experienced pay-per-view issues.

Mayweather, 40 enters the fight with a remarkable, undefeated career mark of 49–0 (26 by knockout). McGregor, 29, is making his debut in the ring after a decorated UFC career in which he went 21–3.

