Boxing

WATCH: Floyd Mayweather Enters Ring for McGregor Fight in Ski Mask

1:45 | Boxing
Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather: A Timeline of the Big Fight
Stanley Kay
2 hours ago

Floyd Mayweather's entrance to Saturday's much-hyped fight against Conor McGregor went pretty much as you probably expected. 

A few minutes after midnight ET, Mayweather entered the ring, following McGregor. 

Mayweather donned a ski mask and a glittering robe as he walked down the tunnel. 

To watch McGregor's entrance, click here

Mayweather is a big favorite to beat McGregor on Saturday. The Michigan native is a perfect 49-0 over his career, and he came out of retirement to fight McGregor. Mayweather is 40 years old. 

Saturday's fight is taking place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters