Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather: A Timeline of the Big Fight

Floyd Mayweather's entrance to Saturday's much-hyped fight against Conor McGregor went pretty much as you probably expected.

A few minutes after midnight ET, Mayweather entered the ring, following McGregor.

Mayweather donned a ski mask and a glittering robe as he walked down the tunnel.

Floyd's attire on his way to the ring is... interesting pic.twitter.com/w1HgHebY6t — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) August 27, 2017

Mayweather is a big favorite to beat McGregor on Saturday. The Michigan native is a perfect 49-0 over his career, and he came out of retirement to fight McGregor. Mayweather is 40 years old.

Saturday's fight is taking place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.