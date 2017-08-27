Floyd Mayweather was the big winner in his fight Saturday night against UFC star Conor McGregor and according to David Purdum of ESPN.com, Mayweather was trying to become an even bigger winner by betting on himself before the fight.

According to Purdum, Mayweather went into the sportsbook at M Resort in Las Vegas around 3:30 p.m. and attempted to place a $400,000 bet that he would win the fight before 9.5 rounds at -200 odds. Since the fight was stopped just more than a minute into the 10th round, Mayweather could have taken home an additional $200,000 in profits from the fight, but he was never able to make the bet.

There were concerns at the sportsbook about whether or not it would be legal for a fighter to bet on anything besides a straight win his own fight, and after Mayweather was still waiting after trying to just bet on a knockout, he left, according to Purdum.

After the fight, Mayweather told ESPN that he left one of his friends with the $400,000 to bet on Mayweather winning in 9.5 rounds, but Mayweather said his friend was only allowed to bet $87,000.

According to ESPN, there are no regulations about a boxer betting on themselves by the Nevada State Athletic Commission or the Nevada Gaming Control.