Boxing

Floyd Mayweather: Conor McGregor 'A Lot Better Than I Thought He Was'

1:45 | Boxing
Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather: A Timeline of the Big Fight
Jeremy Woo
an hour ago

Floyd Mayweather was complimentary of Conor McGregor after defeating him in the 10th round of Saturday’s fight by TKO.

“He’s a tough competitor. I think we gave the fans want they wanted to see. He was a lot better than I thought he was,” Mayweather said. Mayweather, who stayed undefeated in what he claimed was the final fight of his career, also went out of his way to pay respects fo McGregor’s home country of Ireland.

McGregor, who was making his debut in the boxing ring after a decorated run fighting in UFC, came out throwing strong punches but quickly tired, leaving himself subsceptible to Mayweather’s late-round offensive that eventually ended the fight.

Mayweather, 40 entered the fight with a remarkable career mark of 49–0 (26 by knockout). The win made it 50.

