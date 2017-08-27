Boxing

Floyd Mayweather Defeats Conor McGregor by 10th–Round TKO

1:45 | Boxing
Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather: A Timeline of the Big Fight
Jeremy Woo
an hour ago

With an aggressive showing in the 10th round, Floyd Mayweather defeated an exhausted Conor McGregor by TKO.

Mayweather commanded the latter part of the fight, landing heavy punches after taking the early rounds to feel out his opponent, who was making his boxing debut. 

McGregor had come out swinging, opening on the offensive and making a statement in the sense that he looked like he belonged. McGregor appeared in control in the early rounds as Mayweather struggled to land direct punches and took a handful of shots. McGregor’s size and reach advantage were on display. McGregor appeared to tire toward the end of the fifth round, and given Mayweather’s experience, the tenor of the fight began to shift.

But Mayweather came out firing in the sixth round, throwing a bevy of haymakers and turning up the aggression. At the halfway mark, the Showtime broadcast had the fight scored as a tie. McGregor caught another wind in the ninth round after Mayweather had largely commanded the pace. It didn’t last long, as McGregor came up visibly exhausted and his opponent continued to dominate the punching. The fight was closer than most had expected as the final stretch began, but Mayweather appeared to have a firm upper hand. 

Then he closed it out.

The fight itself came with remarkable levels of hype, with T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas playing host. A brief TV delay preceded the bout after pockets of viewers around the country experienced pay-per-view issues.

Boxing
Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor Live Blog: Round-by-Round Analysis, Updates

Mayweather, 40 entered the fight with a remarkable, undefeated career mark of 49–0 (26 by knockout). He moves to 50–0. McGregor, 29, made his boxing debut after a decorated UFC career in which he went 21–3.

Mayweather said after the fight that it was his last bout. 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters