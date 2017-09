Canelo Alvarez Has Chance to Become Mainstream Superstar With Fight Against GGG

Canelo Alvarez was the 43rd highest-paid athlete in the world according to Forbes as of June 7, with $28.5 million in earnings.

In his last fight against Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., Canelo made more than $20 million, according to Forbes.

According to multiple sites, Alvarez's net worth however is just $4.5 million.

On Saturday, Alvarez faces Gennady Golovkin in a middleweight title fight.

