Finally, it is fight night. Let’s do this! Stay with us throughout the night for all kinds of stuff related to the Gennady “GGG” Golovkin vs. Saul “Canelo” Alvarez middleweight fight. The boxers are doing the hard work and they'll put on a show at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. We’re going to have some fun.

We’ll get this live blog started now, and my colleague Luis Miguel Echegaray is doing the same thing in Spanish. Like the fighters, we’ll then take a bit of a break before we crank up later. Stay with us while you watch and, if you can’t watch, get a glimpse here of what is going on in the ring. And by glimpse, I mean my random thoughts (which by the end of the night may leave you thinking I got knocked out).

Until the fight begins and we get going in earnest, check out some of the stories we did this week.

Here’s Greg Bishop after spending a day with GGG at training camp.

Here’s Greg again after spending the day with Canelo.

Here’s that same story on Canelo in Spanish, translated by Luis.

Here’s our predictions column, which includes a poll. Go vote. GGG is getting most of the love.

Boxing isn’t a hit with everyone (I just read that and, wow, weak. I didn’t do it on purpose, honest). Given the increased attention on head injuries across all sports, boxing has come under more scrutiny. My colleague Jack Dickey wrote an interesting column that, even if you don’t agree, should make you think.

The Tale of the Tape, put together by Khadrice Rollins.

Enjoy this excellent photo gallery to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month.

Get all that read, get hydrated, get ready. This is going to be a great fight and a great night. The fight is available on pay-per-view via HBO Boxing. If you don't want to pony up or just want some commentary and to have some fun while you watch, follow along here.

The fight is expected to start around 11 p.m. ET, though boxing start times are usually just best guesses.

Golovkin is defending his middleweight title for the 19th time. He's considered the favorite, though the defensive–minded Alvarez, who has just one loss in his career, will be a tough match.