How Much Does It Cost to Watch Canelo vs. GGG?

Sugar Ray Leonard: Alvarez vs. Golovkin is a fight I would not miss
Saul "Canelo" Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin face off Saturday in a middleweight title fight at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The fight will be aired on HBO pay-per-view and will cost $69.99 for standard definition and $79.99 for high-definition. You can buy the fight on HBO's website

Golokvkin comes into the bout at 37-0 (33 KOs) and holds the unified WBA, WBC, IBF and IBO Middleweight Titles. The WBA, WBC and IBF titles will be on the line.

Alvarez is 49-1-1 (34 KOs) for his career and is coming off a commanding victory over Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.

Coverage for the fight will begin at 8 p.m. EST.

