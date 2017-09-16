What time does Canelo vs. GGG actually start?

Sugar Ray Leonard: Alvarez vs. Golovkin is a fight I would not miss

The middleweight unification championship boxing match between Gennady Golovkin and Canelo Alvarez is set to take place Sept. 16.

The fight will be held at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The four-fight pay-per-view is scheduled to start at 8 p.m. ET, with the main event starting sometime before 11 p.m, as there no exact start time depending on the length of each fight. There will be seven other fights before the main event.

Golovkin (37-0, 33 KOs) is putting is WBA, WBC and IBF titles on the line against Alvarez (49-1-1, 34 KOs) on the HBO PPV card.

No matter what happens, we should be in for a treat.