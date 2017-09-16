Gennady Golovkin fights Canelo Alvarez on Saturday night in what many believe will be the best boxing match of the year.

Golovkin, also known as GGG, was born in the city of Karaganda in the Kazakh SSR of the Soviet Union. His father was a Russian coal miner and a Korean mother who was a chemical laboratory assistant. He first started boxing at a gym in Maikuduk, Karaganda, Kazakhstan.

Golovkin moves from Kazakhstan to Stuttgart, Germany in 2006. He most recently moved to Santa Monica, California in 2014 and currently lives there with his family. He trains at altitude in Big Bear, Calif.

The fight doesn't quite have the hype of Mayweather–McGregor, but it has a great chance to be the fight of the year.