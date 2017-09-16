How Much is Gennady Golovkin Worth?

Canelo Alvarez Has Chance to Become Mainstream Superstar With Fight Against GGG

Gennady Golovkin is already a multimillionaire, but he is about to enter into a whole other sphere of wealth.

Estimates as to the king of the middleweight's net worth vary somewhat significantly. According to Celebrity Net Worth, the 35-year-old from Kazakhstan is worth $6 million, while British site RegulatedBroker.co.uk estimates that Golovkin has already earned more than $15 million from his fights, which suggests a net worth well above $6 million.

Depending on how his fight vs. Canelo Alvarez sells on Pay Per View, Golovkin will earn anywhere from $15 million-$25 million for his work on Saturday night, per Total Sportek.

Golovkin's previous largest payday for a fight was earlier this year, when he made an estimated $2 million for fighting Kell Brook, so Golovkin is about to at least double his net worth.