Luis Ortiz has failed a drug test, WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman confirmed Friday.

Ortiz tested positive for banned substances in a test administered by the Voluntary Anti-Doping Association. Ortiz was scheduled to fight Deontay Wilder in a heavyweight title fight on Nov. 4, but promoter Lou DiBella told ESPN's Dan Rafael that the fight will likely be canceled.

This is the second time that Ortiz has failed a drug test. In 2014, after scoring a first-round knockout on Lateef Kayode, Ortiz tested positive for steroids and was suspended for eight months, and that fight was ruled a no-decision.

For Wilder, this is the third time in a year and a half in which he had an opponent fail a drug test before the fight. In May of 2016, Alexander Povetkin failed a test nine days before he was supposed to fight Wilder, causing the fight to be canceled. In February, Andrzej Wawrzyk failed a test before a scheduled bout with Wilder, but there was enough time to get a replacement fight, who Wilder put down in the fifth round.

• A Day With Deontay Wilder Involves Posing, Pizza and Lots of Laughs

Both Ortiz and Wilder are undefeated.