Manny Pacquiao Teases Boxing Match With Conor McGregor

​Manny Pacquiao wished Conor McGregor a Happy Thanksgiving, telling him to stay fit with the #realboxingmatch and #2018.

By Charlotte Carroll
November 23, 2017

​Manny Pacquiao teased UFC star Conor McGregor in an Instagram post about stepping into the boxing ring next year.

He wished McGregor a Happy Thanksgiving, telling him to stay fit with the hashtags #realboxingmatch and #2018.

Happy Thanksgiving! Stay fit my friend. #realboxingmatch #2018 @thenotoriousmma

A post shared by Manny Pacquiao (@mannypacquiao) on

McGregor suffered a 10th-round defeat to Floyd Mayweather in August, and he hasn't fought since. The match was one of the most anticipated events of the summer and was viewed illegally by an estimated three million people.   

Before the fight, ​Pacquiao said that McGregor had no chance in the Mayweather bout. 

​Pacquiao famously fought and lost to Mayweather in 2015 and 4.6 million people paid to watch the fight. 

Pacquiao last fought in July, losing to Australian Jeff Horn. 

