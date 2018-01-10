Floyd Mayweather Responds to Question About #MeToo By Talking About How Rich He Is

Floyd Mayweather has a different definition of "Me Too"

By Chris Chavez
January 10, 2018

Boxer Floyd Mayweather was asked about the #MeToo movement in an interview with Men's Health and appeared to be unaware about it.

Mayweather has a history of allegations of domestic battery and violence against several women.

The #MeToo movement has grown on social media with millions of women sharing their own stories of sexual misconduct, harassment and violence that took place in their lives. The movement has made waves with allegations against high profile men in the arts, entertainment, business and sports industry. The “Silence Breakers” and those who have used the #MeToo movement to speak out publicly were named TIME Magazine's Person of the Year for 2017.

Below is part of the Men's Health Q&A:

Men's Health: We're asking a lot of men, in light of the #MeToo movement, how men can grow in 2018.

Mayweather: The who?

MH: The #MeToo Movement. Women speaking out about sexual assault.

FM: When you say "me too" ... When somebody is like, "I got a Rolls Royce, I be like 'me too.'" When somebody say they got a private jet, I say, "Me too. I got two. Me too."

MH: This is a very different –

FM: Well, I didn't know! My Me Too movement from the beginning was whenever somebody said what they have I'm like, "Me too." Somebody say they got a billion dollars, I say, "I made a billion dollars, me too."

MH: I know you have a sensitive side. You've talked about your sensitive side before.

FM: Of course. I mean, you live and you learn. I think everyone, if you're in an uncomfortable position, you have to pray about it, you know, talk about it, and I think that, you know, sexual harassment, I don't think it's cool at all.

You can watch Mayweather's comments below at the 7:00 mark.

Mayweather is once again retired after defeating UFC star Conor McGregor in last summer's mega fight and improved to 50–0 with 27 knockouts in his career.

