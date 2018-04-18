The Nevada State Athletic Commission suspended boxer Canelo Alvarez for six months after he failed two drug tests.

Alvarez (49–1–2, 34 knockouts) was temporarily suspended by the commission on March 23.

Alvarez, who recently underwent arthroscopic surgery to remove a bothersome cyst from his right knee, tested positive for clenbuterol during out-of-competition drug tests in February.

He blamed the positive test on tainted meat from his native Mexico.

Alvarez's suspension included a mandate that he must pass drug tests before he fights again in Nevada.

His rematch with Gennady Golovkin (37–0–1, 33 KOs) set for May 5 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas had already been postponed.

Golovkin, the unified middleweight world champion, is now set to fight Vanes Martirosyan at the StubHub Center in Carson, Calif.