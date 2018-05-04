Gennady Golovkin Uncertain if Canelo Alvarez September Rematch Will Happen

The possible rematch comes after Alvarez was suspended for failed drug tests.

By Jenna West
May 04, 2018

Gennady "GGG" Golovkin is uncertain if he will get a rematch against Saul "Canelo" Alvarez in September, according to ESPN.

Alvarez will return from his six-month suspension on August 17, which would make him eligible to fight GGG in September. He was suspended in mid-April for testing positive twice for the banned substance clenbuterol.

However, Golovkin is unsure if the September fight will happen because Alvarez is not currently in a drug testing program.

"There is a question mark about whether there will be a fight in September or not," Golovkin told ESPN. "I have nothing to hide, but I don't see any willingness from the other side to offer some fair conditions. Maybe they will do better, but at this point, no."

Golden Boy Promotions head Oscar De La Hoya has insisted that Alvarez enrolls in a drug testing program ahead of a rematch. 

Under his Nevada suspension, Alvarez does not have to take any drug tests until a month before his next fight. But Golovkin thinks Alvarez should be testing during his suspension.

"He's not being tested, and that tells a lot," Golovkin said. "I'm clean. I don't have any problems. I feel comfortable answering those questions. They keep saying things like nothing happened."

The possible fight between Golovkin and Alvarez would be a rematch from a fight last September that ended with a controversial draw. Judge Adalaide Byrd scored the fight 118-110 Alvarez over GGG, who many thought was the winner.

The rematch was originally schedule for May 5 but got canceled in early April after Alvarez tested positive.

Golovkin will defend two of his three middleweight championships on Saturday against Vanes Martirosyan, who stepped up to take Alvarez's spot after he was disqualified.

You May Like

More Boxing

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)