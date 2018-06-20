See the First Trailer for ‘Creed II’

The first look at the much-anticipated Creed sequel is finally here. 

By Dan Gartland
June 20, 2018

Michael B. Jordan returns in the titular role as Adonis Creed, the son of Apollo Creed from the earlier Rocky films. After losing his first major fight in the 2015 film, Creed returns to fight against Viktor Drago, the son of Rocky IV antagonist Ivan Drago, who killed Appolo in the ring. 

Sylvester Stallone, who was nominated for the Best Supporting Actor Oscar for his role in the first Creed, returns for the sequel. Dolph Lundgren will also reprise his role as Ivan Drago, while the younger Drago will be played by a Romanian boxer and kickboxer named Florian Munteanu. 

The film is set to debut on November 21, the day before Thanksgiving. 

