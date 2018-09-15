What time does Canelo vs. GGG 2 actually start?

Gennady Golovkin and Canelo Alvarez will battle on Saturday in a rematch of their Sept. 2017 draw in the middleweight unification championship, facing off at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

There will be three undercard fights prior to the main event. The pay-per-view broadcast starts at 8 p.m. ET. Golovkin and Alvarez are expected to enter the ring before 11 p.m. ET.

Golovkin (38–0–1, 34 KOs) enters the match holding the WBA and WBC middleweight title. Alvarez (49–1–2, 34 KOs) will aim to avoid his second career loss. He has only lost to Floyd Mayweather in 2013.