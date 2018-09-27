HBO will no longer cover professional boxing as of 2019, HBO Sports executive vice president Peter Nelson announced Thursday, per the New York Times.

HBO has covered 1,111 fights in its 45 years of boxing broadcasting. The network has no boxing coverage scheduled beyond the middleweight title fight between Daniel Jacobs and Sergiy Derevyanchenko at Madison Square Garden on Oct. 27 to close out coverage at the end of 2018.

Nelson announced the decision Thursday morning in a meeting with the HBO Boxing production staff.

"This is not a subjective decision,” Nelson said in a recent interview with the Times. “Our audience research informs us that boxing is no longer a determinant factor for subscribing to HBO.”

HBO's decision to exit the boxing business comes as competitors including ESPN and Fox Sports are increasing their own boxing coverage. HBO has covered countless historic and controversial fights, but with waning subscriber demand and increased coverage outside of HBO, the company will call it quits come 2019.