Report: Former Argentinian Boxer Mario Melo Chokes to Death in Croissant Eating Contest

The retired South American champion reportedly choked while participating in a croissant eating contest in Buenos Aires on Sunday.

By Emily Caron
November 06, 2018

Retired Argentinian boxer Mario Melo, 56, died on Sunday during a croissant eating contest in Buenos Aires, several outlets reported

Melo was participating in a contest to see who could eat the most croissants in one minute. The former pro boxer was reportedly on his third croissant when he choked. According to local reports, a firefighter and doctor in the crowd unsuccessfully tried to dislodge the croissant from Melo's throat before paramedics arrived on scene.

He was pronounced dead at Pinamar Hospital. Melo was also diabetic.

Melo most famously fought U.S. boxer Michael Moorer for the WBA light-heavyweight world title in 1990. The South American heavyweight champion was knocked out in the first round. He retired in 1998 with a 21-9 record.

