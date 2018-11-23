Watch Denis Lebedev vs. Mike Wilson: Monte-Carlo Boxing Bonanza Live Stream, Time, Preview

Find out how to watch Denis Lebedev and Mike Wilson square off in the Monte-Carlo Boxing Bonanza on Saturday.

By Jenna West
November 23, 2018

Denis Lebedev and Mike Wilson will square off as the main event at the Monte-Carlo Boxing Bonanza on Saturday. The fight will be held at the Casino de Monte-Carlo in Monaco.

Russian Lebedev (31-2, 23 KOs) looks to defend his WBA "regular" cruiserweight title against American Mike Wilson (19-0, 8 KOs). Lebedev defeated Hizni Altunkaya in a third-round stoppage in his only fight so far in 2018. The 39-year-old southpaw may be reaching past his prime, but he's still powerful. His jump to the 200 lbs. ranks combined with a win over undefeated Wilson could put him back on top.

Despite his outstanding record, "White Delight" Wilson, 35, will still face a hard battle against Lebedev. He last fought in March 2018 against Mario Aguilar, winning by unanimous decision after 10 rounds. Wilson, 6'3", has an orthodox stance and a clear height advantage over the five-foot-11 Lebedev.

Saturday's fight card also includes:

• WBA Super Flyweight Champion Kal Yafai will defend his title vs. Mexico's Israel Gonzalez

• Wise Guy" Frank Buglioni vs. Fanlong Meng – As China's undefeated IBF Inter-Continental Light-Heavyweight Champion, Meng will look to defend his title.

• Michael Hunter vs. Alexander Ustinov

• Daniyar Yeleussinov vs. Marcos Mojica

• Khalil El Hadri vs. Andrei Hurchynski

• Ruslan Kupchik vs. Mifodzi Pilipenak

Here's how to watch:

Time: The action starts at 2 p.m. ET.

Live Stream: Watch the full card exclusively on DAZN. Sign up and get your first month free.

.
