Things have already gotten pretty heated between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder leading up to their fight on Saturday.

At Wednesday's press conference, tensions flared as Wilder yelled at Fury, who jokingly bobbed his head around his opponent's. Things further escalated when the undefeated fighters placed their hands on each other and needed to be separated.

"I'm gonna knock your a-- out," Wilder said to Fury. "I promise you that. I promise you."

Fury and WBC titleholder Wilder will square off in the heavyweight world title bout Saturday in Los Angeles at the Staples Center at 9 p.m. ET. The Showtime pay-per-view event is available to purchase for $74.99.