One of the biggest boxing matches in the heavyweight division this year will take place on Saturday when Tyson Fury faces Deontay Wilder.

The match will take place at the Staples Center in Los Angeles and is for Wilder's WBC crown, which he has held since January 2015.

Fury 27–0 (19 KO) returned to the ring after a three-year absence in June 2018, scoring a victory Sefer Seferi and following that up with a 10-round points decision over Francesco Pianeta in August.

The 30-year-old Fury vacated the WBA, WBO, IBO, and lineal titles he won in 2015 amid treatment for depression and after testing positive for cocaine in two random drug tests. He was also stripped of the IBF crown after refusing to fight the IBF's mandatory challenger.

Wilder, 40–0 (39 KO) is coming off a dominate performance against Luis Ortiz, scoring a 10-round TKO victory in March. "The Bronze Bomber" has won his last seven matches by knockout.

How to watch:

Date: Saturday, Dec. 2

Time: Coverage starts at 9 p.m. ET

TV channel: Showtime

Live stream: You can view the match at Showtime.com or stream it on Amazon Fire TV or Apple TV