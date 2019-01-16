Manny Pacquiao's Camp Laying Groundwork for Potential Floyd Mayweather Rematch?

Pacquiao lost to Mayweather by unanimous decision in May 2015.

By Michael Shapiro
January 16, 2019

Manny Pacquiao will fight for the first time in 2019 on Saturday as he squares off against Adrian Broner at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nev. But Pacquiao's team is reportedly looking forward to another potential fight after Pacquiao battles Brner. 

Pacquiao's camp is eyeing a rematch with Floyd Mayweather, according to Sports Illustrated's Greg Bishop. If Pacquiao defeats Broner in Las Vegas, perhaps it will lead to a rematch from the pair's fight in Las Vegas in May 2015. Mayweather won the 12-round fight by unanimous decision

"The sense around Pacquiao's camp is that if he beats Broner and looks good enough but not too good, then he will fight Floyd Mayweather Jr. once again, probably in May," Bishop wrote. "That will depend both on how Pacquiao performs and how certain Mayweather is that he would win again."

Pacquiao is 60–7–2 in his career. He has won world titles in eight different divisions, which is the most in boxing history.

