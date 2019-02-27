Report: Floyd Mayweather Told to Stop Tampering With Oscar De La Hoya Prospect

Ryan Garcia (17–0, 14 KOs) is considered to be Oscar De La Hoya's top boxing prospect.

By Kaelen Jones
February 27, 2019

Attorneys for Oscar De La Hoya and Golden Boy Promotions have filed a legal notification against Floyd Mayweather to stop alleged tampering with Ryan Garcia, De La Hoya's top prospect, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Garcia, 20, is unbeaten through 17 career matches (14 KOs). The super featherweight boxer is considered to be De La Hoya's top prospect.

Per The Times' Lance Pumire, Garcia chose to watch a Mayweather-promoted Gervonta Davis fight in Carson, Calif., on Feb. 9, instead of attending a Golden Boy card in Indio, Calif., on the same evening. In a video, Mayweather said that he would pay Garcia $200,000 if he defeated his former Mayweather-promoted sparring partner, Rolando Romero.

Video also recently surfaced showing Garcia in attendance at Mayweather's birthday party over the weekend.

A cease-and-desist letter filed by Golden Boy declared that the interactions were enough for the promotion to reiterate that Garcia is currently under contract with De La Hoya. Further activity between Garcia and Mayweather perceived as tampering could cause legal action.

