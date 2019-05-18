Deontay Wilder Knocks Out Dominic Breazeale in First Round to Retain WBC Heavyweight Title

Deontay Wilder and Dominic Breazeale faced off for the WBC world heavyweight championship on Saturday, May 18.

By Khadrice Rollins
May 18, 2019

Deontay Wilder (41-0-1, 39 KOs) defended his WBC world heavyweight championship against Dominic Breazeale (20-2, 18 KOs) inside Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Saturday.

It was Wilder's first match since he fought Tyson Fury to a draw on Dec. 1. In the lead up to the bout with Breazeale, Wilder told reporters, "This is the only sport where you can kill a man and get paid for it at the same time. It's legal. So why not use my right to do so?"

WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman said those comments were "completely against the spirit of our sport."

In Saturday's match, Wilder didn't actually kill Breazeale, but he did dispatch of him in quick work. Wilder knocked out Breazeale in the first round.

This was the still-undefeated champion's ninth consecutive win by knockout.

You May Like

More Boxing

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message