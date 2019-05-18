Deontay Wilder (41-0-1, 39 KOs) defended his WBC world heavyweight championship against Dominic Breazeale (20-2, 18 KOs) inside Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Saturday.

It was Wilder's first match since he fought Tyson Fury to a draw on Dec. 1. In the lead up to the bout with Breazeale, Wilder told reporters, "This is the only sport where you can kill a man and get paid for it at the same time. It's legal. So why not use my right to do so?"

WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman said those comments were "completely against the spirit of our sport."

In Saturday's match, Wilder didn't actually kill Breazeale, but he did dispatch of him in quick work. Wilder knocked out Breazeale in the first round.

This was the still-undefeated champion's ninth consecutive win by knockout.