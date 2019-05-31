Fans will get a rematch between Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury after all, Wilder announced on Twitter on Friday.

The two fought in December when Wilder defended his WBC world heavyweight title against Fury in a split draw. Judges scored the Los Angeles fight 115-111 for Wilder, 114-110 for Fury and 113-113 down the middle. Both entered the match undefeated. Wilder knocked Fury down in the ninth and 12th rounds, and Fury appeared to be down for good in the final round, but got back up. Fans were shocked over the controversial draw, calling for a rematch.

According to boxing insider Mike Coppinger, the rematch will take place in early 2020.

Both fighters called for a rematch after the draw.

Wilder announced a fight with Luis Ortiz set for the fall, pushing a contest between his rival and fellow heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua to 2020.