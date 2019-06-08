Gennady Golovkin is taking on the undefeated Steve Rolls on Saturday in Madison Square Garden in Golovkin's debut on DAZN.

GGG (38-1-1, 34 KOs) is in his first match since his stunning defeat to Canelo Alvarez in September. The former middleweight champion is coming off one of the longest layoffs of his career as it's been about nine months since the last time he was in the ring. A strong showing against the less experienced Rolls could be exactly what Golovkin needs to set up a third match with Alvarez, which potentially could happen this September.

In the other corner is Rolls (19-0, 10 KOs), looking for what would undoubtedly be the biggest win of his pro career. Despite having significantly fewer fights under his belt than his opponent, the 35-year-old Rolls is only two years younger than Golovkin. Rolls also holds a slight edge in reach over GGG, but it likely isn't enough of a difference to make a major impact in this match.

Undercards

Nikita Ababiy defeated Juan Francisco Barajas by first-round KO (middleweight)

Charles Conwell defeats Courtney Pennington by unanimous decision 97-92, 97-92, 96-93 (junior middleweight)

Israil Madrimov defeats Norberto Gonzalez by sixth-round TKO (junior middleweights)

Johnathan Arroyo vs. Jordan Morales (welterweight)

Brian Ceballo vs. Bakhtiyar Eyubov (welterweight)

Ali Akhmedov vs. Marcus McDaniel (super middleweights)