Tyson Fury Calls Anthony Joshua 'Finished' After Loss to Andy Ruiz

Anthony Joshua was knocked out by Andy Ruiz in a shocking upset earlier this month.

By Jenna West
June 12, 2019

Tyson Fury thinks Anthony Joshua is "finished" after getting knocked out by Andy Ruiz earlier this month.

Fury told the BBC that Joshua didn't look like he wanted to be in the ring with Ruiz and will not bounce back from the shocking upset.

"When a man doesn't want to be there once, he will always do it and it's hard to come back from," he said.

"It's been done many different times by many different fighters. He did it that night and I don't think he will come back from it. Finished. Ask any top trainer who has been around the sport a lifetime. When he got to the ring I saw he didn't want to be there."

Ruiz knocked out Joshua in a historic upset on June 1 to claim the heavyweight title. Joshua was knocked down twice in the third round and twice again in the seventh before the referee ended the fight.

Joshua previously made an offer to fight Fury, who faces Tom Schwarz this Saturday in Las Vegas. After losing to Ruiz, Joshua is focused on a rematch with him and put a stop to talks of fighting Fury or WBC champion Deontay Wilder in the near future.

Promoter Eddie Hearn announced on June 4 that Ruiz and Joshua will face off in a rematch in either November or December.

You May Like

More Boxing

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message