Tyson Fury thinks Anthony Joshua is "finished" after getting knocked out by Andy Ruiz earlier this month.

Fury told the BBC that Joshua didn't look like he wanted to be in the ring with Ruiz and will not bounce back from the shocking upset.

"When a man doesn't want to be there once, he will always do it and it's hard to come back from," he said.

"It's been done many different times by many different fighters. He did it that night and I don't think he will come back from it. Finished. Ask any top trainer who has been around the sport a lifetime. When he got to the ring I saw he didn't want to be there."

Ruiz knocked out Joshua in a historic upset on June 1 to claim the heavyweight title. Joshua was knocked down twice in the third round and twice again in the seventh before the referee ended the fight.

Joshua previously made an offer to fight Fury, who faces Tom Schwarz this Saturday in Las Vegas. After losing to Ruiz, Joshua is focused on a rematch with him and put a stop to talks of fighting Fury or WBC champion Deontay Wilder in the near future.

Promoter Eddie Hearn announced on June 4 that Ruiz and Joshua will face off in a rematch in either November or December.