Junior welterweight contender Ohara Davies will take on lightweight world champion Miguel Vazquez in a Top Rank matchup at London's York Hall on Friday.

Davies (18-2, 14 KOs) is coming off a defeat to WBO contender Jack Catterall in October. The London native was on track to contend for a title but lost two of his last five matches.

Vazquez (41-7, 15 KOs) won the IBF lightweight title in 2010 and held it for four years until losing to Mickey Bey in a controversial split decision in 2014. He's gone 7–3 since losing the title and most recently upset Ghislain Maduma by split decision in Montreal this March.

Davis and Vazquez's bout is the main event on Friday. The main card also includes:

• Ryan Walsh vs. Lewis Paulin

• Anthony Yigit vs. Siar Ozgul

• Daniel Egbunike vs. Martin McDonagh

How to Watch:

Time: 3 p.m. ET

Live Stream: You can watch the main event on ESPN+ or the ESPN app.