Former world champion boxer Pernell "Sweet Pea" Whitaker was killed after being hit by a vehicle in Virginia Beach, authorities said.

Whitaker, an International Boxing Hall of Fame inductee, was 55.

Police were called to the scene of an accident about 10 p.m. Sunday night and said that Whitaker was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle remained on scene with police and the accident remains under investigation.

Whitaker, nicknamed "Sweet Pea," won an Olympic gold medal at the 1984 Summer Olympics and had a 40-4-1 record with 17 knockouts, winning would titles in four different weight classes.