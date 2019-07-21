Manny Pacquiao Defeats Keith Thurman to Prove He's Still One of Boxing's Best

Quickly

  • Manny Pacquiao has positioned himself to be considered boxing's top welterweight after securing a split-decision victory over the previously unbeaten Keith Thurman.
By Chris Mannix
July 21, 2019

Three thoughts on Manny Pacquiao’s split decision win over Keith Thurman:

A legend grows 

Pacquiao’s decision to challenge Thurman—an elite but flawed 147-pound champion—subjected Pacquiao to some criticism, but what a payoff. Showcasing the same stabbing punching style and a relentlessness rarely seen in recent years, Pacquiao outpointed Thurman, 10 years his junior, en route to a split decision. At 40, Pacquiao was the more active fighter, chasing Thurman around the ring, pressing the action, forcing Thurman to fight defensively. The more prodigious puncher, Thurman could never land the fight-changing punch on Pacquiao. Instead, Pacquiao peppered him with punches, pressing the action and forcing Thurman to fight moving backward all night.

So—where now, Manny?

It’s incredible, really, that we are still here talking about Pacquiao as one of the best fighters in the world. But Thurman entered this matchup with a legit argument to be considered the top 147-pound fighter in boxing, and Pacquiao took the fight to him. He was more athletic than Thurman, more active than Thurman, more committed than Thurman. Incredibly, Pacquiao has positioned himself to be considered boxing’s top welterweight. His activity is reminiscent of a young Pacquiao, and a fight between Pacquiao and the winner of next month’s showdown between Errol Spence and Shawn Porter ranks among the biggest in boxing.

What now, Keith Thurman?

Among the questions Thurman faced coming into this career-defining matchup with Pacquiao: Was he physically the same fighter he was when he outpointed Porter and Danny Garcia two years ago? And did he have the same level of commitment that he did back then? Thurman held up well physically, challenging Pacquiao at many turns. But he did little to show a sense of urgency, allowing Pacquiao to dictate the tempo of the fight. Thurman, 30, has a long way to go, but he will have to recommit himself to the sport to convince anyone that he has what it takes to reclaim a position as one of boxing’s best.

You May Like

More Boxing

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message