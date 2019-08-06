Carl Frampton suffered a freak accident at a hotel Monday and was left with a broken metacarpal in his left hand that forced him to withdraw from his fight against Emmanuel Dominguez.

Frampton was set to face Dominguez on Saturday in the 10-round featherweight main event of the Top Rank Boxing event in Philadelphia. It was supposed to be the 32-year-old first appearance since a loss to Josh Warrington in December.

Instead, Frampton shared the news on Twitter in a statement that read: "A large ornament, in the hotel lobby, was knocked over accidentally and hit me on the left hand, fracturing the 5th metacarpal. ... I'm absolutely devastated."

Top Rank vice president Carl Moretti told ESPN that Frampton was hanging out in the hotel lobby when a concrete pillar fell through a curtain and smashed a table that Frampton had his hand on. Moretti called it "one of the freakiest accidents you can come up with."

"I got an incident report from the front desk of the hotel and saw pictures, Moretti said, according to ESPN. "It's just incredible. You can't make this s--- up, nor would you want to. Carl is extremely disappointed. He was looking forward to the fight. Everything was going great, and then this. I've heard of slipping and sliding punches but not concrete pillars. This is a new one for all [of] us."

The fight is still on, but with a new main event set between Jason Sosa and Haskell Lydell Rhodes.