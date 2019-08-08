Saudi Arabia Frontrunner to Host Anthony Joshua vs. Andy Ruiz Rematch

Nick Potts/PA Images via Getty Images

A specific date for the fight has yet to be finalized but the working date is Dec. 7th.

By Chris Mannix
August 08, 2019

LAS VEGAS – Saudi Arabia has emerged as the leading candidate to host the anticipated rematch between Anthony Joshua and Andy Ruiz, sources familiar with the negotiations told SI.com.

The working date is December 7th, though the specific date and city are still being discussed, a source with direct knowledge of the talks told SI.com

The fight will be streamed in the U.S. on DAZN.

A deal could be finalized as early as next week.

The Athletic first reported Saudi Arabia as a candidate to host the rematch earlier this week.

In recent weeks, Matchroom Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn has been fielding offers to host the fight. In June, Joshua was knocked out by Ruiz in one of the biggest upsets in heavyweight boxing history. Joshua exercised an immediate rematch clause and has repeatedly stated that Ruiz is the only fight he considered.

“Anyone who tells me different, they ain’t cut from the same cloth as me,” Joshua said in an interview this week on Sky Sports. "They ain’t true warriors. Anyone who’s like, ‘Oh, he should go have a warmup fight.’ Who’s my warmup fight gonna be? [Alexander] Usyk, [Luis] Ortiz, Dillian Whyte? These are top-level boxers. And I’ve got the chance to fight for the heavyweight championship right in front of me. I don’t fight, you know, B-class heavyweights. I’m fighting the best in the world, so I’m going straight for them titles. And that’s the guy I want, Ruiz. He’s got what I want, the titles, so let’s get it on.”

For weeks, Hearn has suggested the U.K. was the leading candidate to host the rematch. Ruiz has publicly stated he had no interest in fighting on Joshua’s home turf., but per terms of the original contract, Ruiz has no say in where the fight would take place.

DAZN, the subscription streaming service that has a multi-fight deal with Joshua, preferred the rematch to take place in the U.S. The first fight was contested at Madison Square Garden, and Garden officials made a strong bid to host the rematch.

Boxing Scene reported that DAZN will pay Joshua a reduced license fee to account for the fight likely taking place in the afternoon in the U.S.

Chris Mannix is a senior writer for Sports Illustrated and on-air personality for DAZN.

You May Like

More Boxing

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message