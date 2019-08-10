Jason Sosa and Haskell Lydell Rhodes will face off in a 10-round super featherweight at Liacouras Center in Philadelphia on Saturday, Aug. 10. The fight is at 10 p.m. ET, with undercard bouts starting at 8 p.m. ET.

Sosa and Rhodes took over the main event after a freak accident Monday caused original main event Carl Frampton to drop out. Frampton suffered was left with a broken metacarpal in his left hand that forced him to withdraw from his fight against Emmanuel Dominguez after a concrete pillar in a hotel lobby fell and smashed his hand.

"I’m gutted, gutted for the people that paid their hard-earned money to make the trip to support me," Frampton said through Top Rank. "I’ve spent the summer away from my family training for the fight, all a waste now because of this freak accident."

Sosa is 22-3-4 with 15 KOs, and he won the WBA 130-pound title with a victory over Javier Fortuna in June 2016. The 31-year-old defended his belt against Stephen Smith with a unanimous-decision victory five months later. He lost the belt in April 2017.

Rhodes is 27-3-1 with 13 KOs. The 31-year-old Rhodes has won four of his last five fights.

How to watch the fight:

Date: Saturday, August 10

Time: 10 p.m. ET

Live Stream: You can watch the match live on ESPN+. Check out ESPN+'s monthly subscription starting at $4.99 or an annual subscription for $49.99.