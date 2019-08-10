Jason Sosa vs. Haskell Lydell Rhodes: How to Watch Top Rank Boxing Online, TV

Find out how to watch Jason Sosa vs. Haskell Lydell Rhodes face off on Saturday, August 10.

By Charlotte Carroll
August 10, 2019

Jason Sosa and Haskell Lydell Rhodes will face off in a 10-round super featherweight at Liacouras Center in Philadelphia on Saturday, Aug. 10. The fight is at 10 p.m. ET, with undercard bouts starting at 8 p.m. ET.

Sosa and Rhodes took over the main event after a freak accident Monday caused original main event Carl Frampton to drop out. Frampton suffered was left with a broken metacarpal in his left hand that forced him to withdraw from his fight against Emmanuel Dominguez after a concrete pillar in a hotel lobby fell and smashed his hand.

"I’m gutted, gutted for the people that paid their hard-earned money to make the trip to support me," Frampton said through Top Rank. "I’ve spent the summer away from my family training for the fight, all a waste now because of this freak accident."

Sosa is 22-3-4 with 15 KOs, and he won the WBA 130-pound title with a victory over Javier Fortuna in June 2016. The 31-year-old defended his belt against Stephen Smith with a unanimous-decision victory five months later. He lost the belt in April 2017. 

Rhodes is 27-3-1 with 13 KOs. The 31-year-old Rhodes has won four of his last five fights. 

How to watch the fight:

Date: Saturday, August 10

Time: 10 p.m. ET

Live Stream: You can watch the match live on ESPN+. Check out ESPN+'s monthly subscription starting at $4.99 or an annual subscription for $49.99.

      Modal message