Sergey Kovalev vs. Anthony Yarde Live Stream: Watch Top Rank Online, Start Time

Find out how to watch Sergey Kovalev vs. Anthony Yarde in their Top Rank title fight on Saturday, August 24.

By Jenna West
August 24, 2019

WBO light heavyweight world titleholder Sergey Kovalev will take on Anthony Yarde in a Top Rank main event in Chelyabinsk, Russia on Saturday.

Kovalev (33-3-1, 28 KOs) won his first 175-pound WBO world title in 2013 before adding his WBA and IBF belts a year later. He defended them four times before falling to Andre Ward by unanimous decision in 2016 and TKO in 2017. The Russia native went on to win back the WBO belt and lose it again before regaining it in a rematch with Eleider Alvarez in February.

Saturday's bout marks Yarde's first time facing a contender. The London native has only fought once outside of England, when he faced Rayford Johnson in Arlington, Texas, in the Canelo Alvarez-Liam Smith undercard in 2016. Yarde has won 18 consecutive fights with 17 KOs. His latest victory came via a fifth-round TKO over Travis Reeves in March.

Main Card:

• Sergey Kovalev vs. Anthony Yarde

• Ilunga Makabu vs. Aleksei Papin

• Evgeny Romanov vs. Dario German Balmaceda

How to Watch:

Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

Live Stream: You can stream the main card on ESPN+.

Boxing

