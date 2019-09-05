YouTube stars Logan Paul and KSI will meet for a rematch on Nov. 9 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

The bout will be broadcast on DAZN and backed by fight promoter Eddie Hearn. The California State Athletic Commission certified both Paul and KSI to fight professionally, which means they will not have to wear headgear like they did in their first meeting.

In August 2018, Paul and KSI faced off in an unlicensed sub-amateur fight at England's Manchester Arena. The two fought to a majority draw after six rounds in front of a sold out crowd. One judge had KSI ahead 58-57 on the scorecard, with the other two scoring it 57-57.

Hearn told ESPN that Paul and KSI will meet for a press conference in Los Angeles on Sept. 14 and will also schedule an upcoming presser in the United Kingdom.

"Thirteen months ago when the first fight took place I smirked and pondered how embarrassing it would be to stage this event in a 20,000-seat arena," Hearn told ESPN. "What I saw was a phenomenon–a sold-out arena, over 1 million pay-per-view buys but more importantly an energy of a new audience to the sport of boxing...This event will be huge [with] a world championship card beneath an event that will create a hype for boxing not seen in the U.S. for a long time."