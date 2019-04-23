Canelo Alvarez vs. Daniel Jacobs Tale of the Tape: Records, Heights, Reach

Get a breakdown of the basics ahead of the May 4 bout between Canelo Alvarez and Daniel Jacobs.

By Khadrice Rollins
April 23, 2019

Saul "Canelo" Alvarez and Daniel Jacobs are getting set to square off on May 4 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

For Alvarez, this will be his first fight since his Dec. 15 thrashing of Rocky Fielding at Madison Square Garden.  Alvarez earned the TKO in the third round to collect his 51st career victory.

In Jacobs's last bout, he captured a split decision victory over Sergiy Derevyanchenko. It was his 35th career win, and third straight since falling to Gennady Golovkin in March of 2017.

The match will be for the WBA super world middleweight title and the IBF and WBC world middleweight titles.

The bout will be streamed exclusively by DAZN on its app. Watch the full card exclusively on DAZN. The streaming service currently has an offer for new subscribers to get their first month free, including Alvarez vs. Jacobs. After the trial period ends, subscriptions cost just $9.99 per month.

Tale of the Tape

Alvarez

Record: 51-1-2 (35 KOs)
Age: 28
Height: 5'8"
Reach: 70.5"
Stance: Orthodox
Titles: WBA super world middleweight title
Nationality: Mexico

Jacobs

Record: 35-2 (29 KOs)
Age: 32
Height: 5'11.5"
Reach: 73"
Stance: Orthodox
Titles: IBF world middleweight title
Nationality: USA

You May Like

More Boxing

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message