Saul "Canelo" Alvarez and Daniel Jacobs are getting set to square off on May 4 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

For Alvarez, this will be his first fight since his Dec. 15 thrashing of Rocky Fielding at Madison Square Garden. Alvarez earned the TKO in the third round to collect his 51st career victory.

In Jacobs's last bout, he captured a split decision victory over Sergiy Derevyanchenko. It was his 35th career win, and third straight since falling to Gennady Golovkin in March of 2017.

The match will be for the WBA super world middleweight title and the IBF and WBC world middleweight titles.

Tale of the Tape

Alvarez

Record: 51-1-2 (35 KOs)

Age: 28

Height: 5'8"

Reach: 70.5"

Stance: Orthodox

Titles: WBA super world middleweight title

Nationality: Mexico

Jacobs

Record: 35-2 (29 KOs)

Age: 32

Height: 5'11.5"

Reach: 73"

Stance: Orthodox

Titles: IBF world middleweight title

Nationality: USA